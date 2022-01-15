ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,000 flights canceled at Charlotte-Douglas, COVID test sites close ahead of winter storm

By Jesse Ullmann
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Freezing rain, snow, and sleet is expected to enter the Carolinas beginning late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

As of Saturday afternoon, American Airlines had preemptively canceled thousands of Charlotte flights for Sunday including everything from midnight to 5:00 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES | Charlotte flight tracker and airport delays

All Charlotte StarMed test sites will be closed on Sunday due to the impending weather.

Energy crews brought in resources Saturday including a holding station at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Pike Electric. Duke and Blue Ridge Energy officials tell QCN they have resources at the ready.

Snow starts to roll in tonight probably between midnight and 2 a.m. We’ll start with a burst of snow for most of the area. By morning, a layer of warm air upstairs in the atmosphere will start to melt and refreeze the snow in spots.

The entire QCN viewing area is covered in a Winter Storm or Ice Warning through Sunday night. A State of Emergency was declared in both of the Carolinas.

S NOW

This will be a snow event near/north of I-40. Expect heavy snow almost all day on Sunday. Totals near 1 foot are possible in the highest elevations. ~4-8” are expected in the foothills. Charlotte won’t see too much snow, our window for snow will be much shorter. 1-2” is possible mainly at the start and end of the event.

ICE

Where you don’t have snow, you will have ICE. Freezing rain and sleet could really pile up in the Piedmont. Totals up to 0.5” are possible around Charlotte and areas southeast.

IMPACTS | ROADS WILL BE DANGEROUS

Whether its heavy snow or ice, roads will be slick, treacherous, and downright dangerous. Please stay home. If you must go out in an emergency, make sure you have a winter safety kit in the car (blanket, snacks, water, scrapers, charged phone…in case you get stuck).

POWER PROBLEMS

With ice impacting a lot of the area, especially Charlotte, there is a high concern that trees and power lines may come down. Building ice and gusty winds will put stress on any hanging tree limbs and power lines. I am expecting at least scattered, if not widespread, power outages. Have supplies handy just in case!

The storms will work on exiting with a final dose of lighter snow Sunday night. We should be dry by Monday morning BUT temperatures will be well below freezing. Snow and ice will refreeze, icy roads will be a big concern Monday morning.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon with highs near 40 degrees. Watch for more refreeze/ black ice opportunities going into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

