Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2021 NFL season with a 13-4 record and the #2 seed in the NFC. The upgrade from last season by winning the NFC South this year. Getting the #2 seed is crucial as they will have a home wild-card game and winning that guarantees a home divisional game as well. With all that in mind, one can’t help but wonder, can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers be the first team to win repeat super bowls since Brady did it with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO