OU football: Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams announces transfer to USC

By Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams announced he will transfer to Southern California via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Williams garnered 35 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns last...

On3.com

CB Latrell McCutchin Joining Mario Williams at USC

Former 4-Star Austin (TX) cornerback and Oklahoma Sooner Latrell McCutchin announced he’s joining former Oklahoma teammate Mario Williams at USC. Last Tuesday he’d entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Friday he had a brief visit at Baylor and on Saturday he was in Los Angeles at USC for an Official Visit.
