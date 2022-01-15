Battery Against Pregnant Woman Leads to Man’s Arrest

The Senate is headed for a showdown over voting rights as Democrats struggle to pass legislation that would protect the rights of voters and the integrity of federal elections. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
Washington (CNN) — The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with one of former President Donald Trump's children, Eric Trump, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., sources tell CNN.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. believes that Russia could carry out an attack on Ukraine “at any point,” underscoring the immediacy of the threat should Moscow decide to take action. “Our view is this is an extremely dangerous situation. We're...
Microsoft is paying the enormous sum of nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, a deal that would immediately make it a larger video-game company than Nintendo while raising questions about the deal’s possible anti-competitive effects. The all-cash $68.7 billion deal...
DALLAS (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British...
Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ESPN has largely turned blind eye to the growing controversy plaguing the Golden State Warriors over one of its owners' callous remarks about the imprisoned Uyghur Muslims in China. The Disney-owned network has not drawn any attention to Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya, who went viral on Monday when he claimed...
More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
