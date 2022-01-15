ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Pilcavage earns global honor

By Ryan Evans
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnfWr_0dmrX4fz00
Holly K. Pilcavage, President and CEO of local design and marketing agency, Coal Creative, was named ‘Maverick of the Year’ Thursday at the 18th annual Stevie Awards. Brittany Boote

Coal Creative president/CEO named ‘Maverick of the Year’ by Stevie Awards

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Holly K. Pilcavage, president and CEO of the local design and marketing agency Coal Creative, was named “Maverick of the Year” Thursday at the 18th annual Stevie Awards.

The Stevie Awards are a global awards program which, “honors organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them,” and take the time to “recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide,” according to its Facebook page.

The Maverick of the Year recognizes females “who have affected positive change in their companies and/or industries.”

For Pilcavage, that positive change goes one step further, into the community here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

She grew up primarily in Plains Township, graduating from Coughlin High School in 2008. Since then, she’s lived in New Jersey, Ohio and California.

She returned to the area a little over five years ago after connecting with Coal Creative founder Gerard Durling.

“He really believed that you don’t have to move to Philly, Chicago, LA, Austin, those big cities to do something big and make an impact especially in digital marketing and digital media,” she said.

And she latched onto that. Upon moving home, she says she just started hanging out at Coal Creative, where she spent her first day repainting.

Fast forward to the present day, and Pilcavage says her desire to make a difference keeps her going; however, as far as the award is concerned, it’s her team as a whole that earned the recognition.

“It’s definitely all about them, including myself. So, I’m humbled. I’m appreciative. And it helps me keep going,” Pilcavage said. “I’m not driven by praise and awards, but obviously it doesn’t hurt, because I’m still a human. Who doesn’t love their mom being proud of them, you know?”

The driving force behind her continued success is the why.

For Pilcavage, she says, “Yes, I run a marketing company, and I’m passionate about that, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not my deepest ‘why,’ right? It’s people. It’s getting people to the table. It’s being inclusive … No matter what title or whatever label I have, I know what I’m pursuing.”

And she encourages other young up-and-comers to find their own ‘why’ and attack it. “Figure out what it is for you … and always go back to that because you are the only you. You’re going to be able to show up, bring that to the table every single time and that’s going to make a difference.”

Pilcavage has seen it in action, finding herself on different board seats across the community and as a member of various organizations, simply because she knows her why.

And on finding that why in NEPA, she says, “It’s all here, and if it’s not here, you can create it.”

Having lived in three states and visited 49 for extended short-stays, she says that perspective has made all the difference. She admitted some self doubt, moving back home at 26 and asking herself, “Am I failing?” However, she vowed that if she was going to return to the valley, it’d be to make a difference, “So that young people can see and maybe even some older generations can see what’s up and coming, and they can feel hopeful for the future of the area.”

In a place that she says is so “community oriented,” you don’t have to look very far to see the fruits of camaraderie and working with a purpose, here in our own backyards.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

WBRE/WYOU introduces new news director

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News team has a new news director. Craig Hume, a veteran of the industry with more than 25 years as a news director and general manager at news stations all over the country, has been hired to serve as WBRE/WYOU’s news director and will start immediately, according to a press release issued Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
Times Leader

Wright Centers president/CEO to be governor-elect of PA-ACP

WILKES-BARRE — Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, has been elected governor-elect for the eastern region of the American College of Physicians’ Pennsylvania Chapter (PA-ACP). Beginning in April, Dr. Thomas-Hemak will serve one year as governor-elect concurrently...
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
California, PA
City
Austin, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Plains Township, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Business
Times Leader

South Korea’s ONEUS To Perform at F.M. Kirby Center

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. South Korea’s genre-challenging boy band ONEUS is coming to Wilkes-Barre to meet their fans through their 2022 ONEUS TOUR ‘BLOOD MOON.”. The six-member group is scheduled to appear Feb. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Times Leader

Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new effort to preserve historic Black churches in the United States has received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations including one that was slammed during the tornado that killed more than 20 people in Mayfield, Kentucky, last month. Lilly Endowment...
ADVOCACY
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy