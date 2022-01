Welcome to the Sunday edition of NHL Rumors. This time we will track the latest from the San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Rumor: Per – Pierre LeBrun – TSN. With the termination of forward Evander Kane’s contract, LeBrun thinks the San Jose Sharks may have enough cap space to sign Tomas Hertl to an extension. Much hinges on the outcome of Kane’s NHLPA grievance filed on his behalf. Will the two sides come together, or will the Sharks wait to see if they are participating in the postseason?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO