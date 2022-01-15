ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Investigation into state's parole board, Loudoun Co. schools now open

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPcAR_0dmrWnnQ00

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia's newly sworn-in Attorney General, Jason Miyares, announced Saturday afternoon that investigations into the Virginia Parole Board and Loudoun County Public Schools are officially open.

Governor Youngkin signed two executive orders granting AG Miyares the ability to open the investigations on his first day as governor.

Related: Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day in office, ending critical race theory in schools, vaccine mandates for state employees

“One of the reasons Virginians get so fed up with government is the lack of transparency - and that’s a big issue here. The Virginia Parole Board broke the law when they let out murders, rapists, and cop killers early on their sentences without notifying the victims. Loudoun Country Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl," AG Miyares said.

He says Virginians deserve answers and they will receive them.

“These investigations are not to solely go after or bring criminal charges against any one actor, but to learn what mistakes were made so that no other Parole Board or schools ever repeats them," he said.

AG Miyares has asked for time and patience as his team investigates and says he will provide transparency throughout the investigations.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
Loudoun County, VA
Education
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loudoun Co#The Virginia Parole Board#Ag#Virginians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy