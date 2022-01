Nick Caserio has been the Houston Texans general manager for the past calendar year, and the results don’t seem to be too different from what they were when he took over. After a 4-12 finish in 2020 wherein Romeo Crennel finished out as the interim coach following Bill O’Brien being fired after an 0-4 start, the Texans responded in the first year of the Caserio era with a 4-13 finish under first-year coach David Culley, who was canned at the end of the season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO