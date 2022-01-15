ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota Sienna Cost?

By Tim Harding
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Toyota Sienna is arguably the best minivan available in the market today, and it has been for quite a while. It didn’t get its outstanding reputation by accident. The new model year gained a new Woodland Edition model with some great features. However, if you want the best of...

MotorBiscuit

How Much Does the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Cost?

The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge is a subcompact luxury SUV that also happens to be electric. It combines a stylish exterior, a comfortable and luxurious interior, and an efficient battery to be a compelling choice if you’re in the market for a new small SUV. So how much will the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge cost, and will that price be worth it?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Toyota C-HR Is Consumer Report’s Most Disappointing SUV

The people have spoken, and this isn’t good news for the Toyota C-HR. The Toyota C-HR has plenty of features to celebrate. However, it ranks as the least satisfying SUV. This means that it disappoints owners, so let’s see why. The Toyota C-HR doesn’t live up to expectations...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2022 Ram 1500 Comparison: Full-Size Truck Showdown

Finally, a new challenger approaches the full-size pickup truck scene. For far too long, the Ram 1500 has only been truly rivaled by the Chevy Silverado and the long-reigning champion Ford F-150. In 2022, the Toyota Tundra aims to take one of the top three spots. With the upgrades it’s received this year, it looks like that might be a real possibility. See how the 2022 Toyota Tundra stacks up against the 2022 Ram 1500 in this full-size pickup truck comparison including features, price, off-road capability, performance, towing, and more.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Is More Sensible Than the Gas Version In Real Life

In the past few months, I have had the privilege of driving both the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and its gas-powered counterpart. Both models are the same in almost every way except for their powertrains. And while many buyers will likely gravitate toward the gas version and its stout V6 engine, I am here to tell you the hybrid model is the much more sensible choice in real life.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best Luxury Subcompact SUVs for 2022, According to U.S. News

The best luxury subcompact SUV segment isn’t a long list, but U.S. News has all of the options. When it comes to subcompact SUVs, safety, cargo room, and fuel economy are some of the more important factors. A quick engine is an added benefit, but not always necessary. So which luxury SUVs made the list?
BUYING CARS
austinvisuals.com

How Much Does it Cost to Mint an NFT on Opensea ?

NFTs are a revolutionary new art form that is taking the world by storm. With their popularity exploding in recent times, there are many people who are looking to mint their own NFT but are afraid of the high fees. However this can even be done for free on some of the most popular NFT markets. This article will guide everyone How to mint NFT for free on OpenSea.
ARTS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Jeep Compass Is Better Than Ever

Have you seen the Jeep lineup lately? The compact new 2022 Jeep Compass SUV brings a lot to the table in an updated package. What does the 2022 Compass have to offer buyers, and what makes it stand out against the crowd?. The 2022 Jeep Compass is all grown up...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

Best 3 Row SUVs With Captain’s Seats, According to MotorTrend

If you don’t want a standard three-across bench seat for your rear passengers, look no further. The captain’s seat, or captain’s chair, is the single-occupant bucket seat for your second row. These come in SUVs and minivans alike but are usually found in options with three rows. Captain’s seats provide more comfort and space and personal armrests that don’t require sharing. Lastly, there’s enough space between them for third-row passengers to walk through the center to their seats easily. Not to mention the ease of access when moving the captain’s seats around. They’re usually relatively easy to slide, fold, or even remove from a vehicle altogether. What are the best 3 row SUVs with captain’s seats, according to MotorTrend?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is It Worth Buying the Luxurious 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone?

In Fall 2021, Toyota unveiled the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra to great fanfare. The all-new Tundra is greatly improved and looks to be more competitive against American full-size pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500. Toyota started production on the 2022 Tundra last month, but the Japanese automaker isn’t done showing what the Tundra has to offer. It just revealed the ultimate iteration of its full-size truck: the luxurious 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone. Is it worth buying the Tundra Capstone?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Worst New Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022

Full-size pickup trucks have come a long way in recent years. Large trucks were once gas guzzlin’ powerhouses with rough ride qualities. Today, some full-size pickup trucks have refined cabins and great handling. While trucks like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 are great buys, some full-size trucks still lack the value to top their vehicle segment. Here are the three worst new full-size pickup trucks for 2022.
CARS
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you're looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what's going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

