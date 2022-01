After a day full of snow yesterday, in which the Maple Leafs still held practice, they take one final day to prepare for their two games in New York. Toronto is coming off a road trip that saw them give up a few leads, but still come out with five points from four games. When you look back at the Maple Leafs’ recent play, there’s things to be happy about. But, other teams in the Atlantic Division are playing just as good, or better.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO