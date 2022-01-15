ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West makes it to daughter Chicago’s party after blasting Kardashians

By Jessica Bennett, Carlos Greer
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Kanye West could’ve missed out on his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday Saturday thanks to the Kardashians, the rapper claims in a viral video.

The father of four is seen in the social media clip driving around Los Angeles while sharing his frustration over not being able to attend Chicago’s birthday party.

“Ya’ll, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he claimed.

He went on to say that someone was “playing games” and that his health has taken a toll due to the family drama.

“I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support,” he continued. “I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he’d ask Khloe, won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9lOf_0dmrW2ae00
West feared his daughter Chicago would believe he intentionally skipped out on her birthday.

‘Ye added that he refuses to succumb to “baby mamas” and “grandmamas” who “play games” in an attempt to keep him from his children, accusations Kim has denied.

Soon after West’s rant went viral, sources at the party confirmed to Page Six that West eventually made it to the celebration for his youngest daughter.

In fact, it was West who insisted on two separate parties, leaving Kim in shock over his accusations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqGbP_0dmrW2ae00
West was seen speaking to Kris Jenner at Chicago’s birthday party.

“Kanye was always supposed to have Chi at 4,” the source explained. “They pre-agreed to have two separate events and it was his idea.”

“Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties. She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3MMV_0dmrW2ae00
Sources tell Page Six that Kanye wanted to have separate parties for daughter Chicago.

West also voiced his frustration with Kim and her family on new song “My Life Was Never Eazy” featuring The Game, where his threat to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” is just the tip of the iceberg.

Opening his verse with “How I ain’t bring nothing to the table, when I’m the table,” the the Chicago-bred multi-hyphenate waxed poetic over his admitted narcissism before addressing his divorce from Kardashian in lyrics, “Ni–a, we havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

He then raps that he, “watched four kids for like five hours today,” echoing recent claims that Kim has made it difficult for him to freely see their children.

West goes on to say the Kardashian family nannies are the ones raising their young ones, rapping, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better // The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Z2Us_0dmrW2ae00
West claims that nannies care for the Kardashian kids more-so than the celebrity family.

He also spoke of children being spoiled, spitting, “When you give ’em everything, they only want more / Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores / Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo mama house / Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out.”

He then drops his infamous line about “SNL” player Davidson, “God saved me from that crash // Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?)” rhyming it with one about new lady, Julia Fox.

“And my new bitch bad / I know Illuminati mad.”

Comments / 9

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Birthday Party#Playing Games#Page Six
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in Sister North West's Lip Sync Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. North West won TikTok on Dec. 27 with an epic lip sync of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady," co-starring sister Chicago West. A braces-clad North reminded us all that Grammy-winning rapper Kanye "Ye" West is her dad with a spot-on rap, featuring 3-year-old Chicago's take on the classic song. It's all in the family!
CHICAGO, IL
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Plunging Cutout Top on a Boat with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially touched down in the Bahamas, but their outfits appear to say otherwise. On Wednesday, the jet-setting couple was photographed walking on a dock together after a boat ride in the Caribbean, and their looks weren't exactly what we'd consider to be island-ready. For...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North, 8, & Niece Penelope, 9, Shopping After Trip With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian was spotted doing some shopping with daughter North and niece Penelope after a luxury getaway with her new flame, Pete Davidson. World’s Best Mom/Auntie! Kim Kardashian, 41, took daughter North, 8, and niece Penelope, 9, out for a girls day on Sunday, Jan. 9 to enjoy some shopping in Malibu, California. The outing comes after Kim was just spotted on a romantic vacation with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, so some much-needed quality time with her daughter and niece (daughter of sister Kourtney Kardashian) was definitely in order!
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy