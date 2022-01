WATERVILLE, Maine — A man from Freedom has a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly stabbed four people at a house gathering on County Road in Waterville. According to Waterville Police Chief William Bonney, Kenneth Mcintyre, 43, argued with a woman at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and then stabbed her and three other men who tried to defend her.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO