ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jonathan Gresham to Main Event First-Ever Terminus Show

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The first-ever Terminus show takes place on Sunday, and the new promotion is a chance to see real change in the wrestling industry.

Emerging stars, an innovative set of rules, and a genuine passion for the product stand among Terminus’s core values. It is also an opportunity to see the Ring of Honor title be defended on two separate occasions, as both Jonathan Gresham and Bandido stake a claim to the title.

Jonathan Gresham will defend his ROH title in a “Pure Rules” wrestling match against Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander. And Bandido, who was never defeated for the ROH title since he missed ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view after testing positive for COVID-19, will defend his title against Baron Black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11323g_0dmrUtm800
Photo courtesy of Terminus

Gresham and Black, both of whom are African American, are the co-founders of Terminus. Their ownership of the new promotion is a significant step for pro wrestling, an industry that has often struggled to be diverse.

“Our focus is to present wrestling the way we feel it should be presented,” said Gresham. “Since we announced that we’re starting Terminus, we’ve also recognized how important this is to wrestling.

“When it comes to me being African American and Baron being African American, we are one of the only African American owned companies in pro wrestling. Diversity is so important, and our focus will be on being fair to everyone.”

Terminus’s “All Roads Lead Here” show takes place at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be broadcast live on FITE. Gresham has promised a showcase of “Modern Age Grappling” that will define the promotion. In addition to featuring a card loaded with talent, there will also be a distinctly different set of rules at play.

Matches will be held to a 15-minute time limit, with an exception being made for title matches, which can run up to 20. The possibility for extra time exists with a 90-second overtime, and there are a host of technical foul violations that can lead to disqualification.

In an era where so many wrestling shows look and feel so similar, Gresham wants Terminus to represent a genuine alternative.

“Wrestling has moved so far away from its origins of grappling and storytelling,” said Gresham. “We want to bring back that realism between combatants. Our rules are designed to help create drama. These aren’t limitations, it is a chance for us to be creative.”

One of the most prominent rules for Terminus is that count-outs take place after only five seconds. This is a stark contrast from the more traditional 10 or 20 seconds, and especially different from the seemingly endless amount of time that opponents can spend outside the ring in certain promotions.

“That keeps the action in the ring,” said Gresham. “A lot of thought went into it. Think of wrestlers doing dives out of the ring. When you really think about that in current wrestling, those dives, which are headfirst and very dangerous, they’re not used to beat anyone. Those are used for instant gratification, a pop. In the world of Terminus, in this setting, that dive can be used to knock someone down and you could win by count-out.”

Illustrated by such a uniquely distinct rulebook, the preparation instilled into Terminus’s launch shows the effort that has been given toward making this promotion a positive for the wrestling industry as a whole.

“We don’t want people doing moves just to do moves,” said Gresham. “We want our wrestling to make sense.”

Matches on the card include Impact champion Moose against Mike Bennett, as well as AEW’s Jay Lethal locking up with Lee Moriarty. AEW’s Daniel Garcia will wrestle in a four-way against JDX, Invictus Khash and Adam Priest, while another title match is Jordynne Grace defending her Impact Digital Media championship against Kiera Hogan.

Grace, who is Gresham’s wife, was part of last week’s first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. Displaying a rare combination of strength and agility, Grace seized everyone’s attention by turning a moment where she was hanging off the scaffolding into a sky high onto Tasha Steelz. There were a plethora of high-risk spots in the match, which was ultimately won by Steelz.

“They went out and made history,” said Gresham. “And I know my wife is too selfless to want this out there, but she went out of her way to go to management and fight for that Ultimate X match.

“She loves to fight for change, and I love that about her. She wasn’t looking out for herself, she was looking out for all the women at Impact. And they went out and it was amazing.”

Though there are a number of established performers on the card, Terminus is also seeking to help build the next generation of wrestlers. A match that can help provide notoriety to two rising talents is Liiza Hall against Janai Kai, which is a match that Gresham believes will surprise people.

“Janai is very intense and unique, and in time, she’s going to be one of the best of the world,” said Gresham. “Hall’s grappling ability is so impressive. She’s becoming the female Zack Sabre. I’m very excited for that match. It is going to be super intense and ultra technical.”

Ring of Honor going on hiatus might have been a blessing in disguise for Gresham. It has opened up opportunities to showcase his brand of wrestling on new stages. Because of that, even ROH is benefitting, and the Gresham-Alexander main event has the potential to be spectacular.

The heartbeat of Ring of Honor meeting the backbone of Impact Wrestling, these are two superb athletes whose styles complement one another extraordinarily well. This will be a wrestling clinic between two cerebral wrestlers, both of whom are craftsmen that know how to turn every move into moments worth seeing.

“A lot of fans have been asking for this match during Josh’s come-up in Impact and my rise in Ring of Honor,” said Gresham. “I can’t think of a better way to main event the first ever Terminus show.”

Pro wrestling is introduced to Terminus on Sunday, and the new promotion intends to make a mark in the industry.

“Terminus is going to be completely different,” said Gresham. “It will be fresh, passionate, and it’s going to feel new. You won’t see wrestling presented like this anywhere else.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Jonathan Gresham Says He Wants To Defend The ROH World Title Around The World

During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, Jonathan Gresham commented on wanting to defend the ROH World title around the world, what his future plans in wrestling are, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On wanting to defend the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jonathan Gresham On Being Looked Over Due To Height & Race

Jonathan Gresham recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho where he spoke openly about being overlooked in wrestling. He admitted that his size has been an issue, but so has the color of his skin. The Ring Of Honor World Champion admitted that it is very disheartening. “I would basically get...
WWE
The Independent

UFC 270 card: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane and all fights this week

The UFC’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

UFC 270 UK and US time: When does Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane start?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.Meanwhile, Gane (10-0) is more known for his speed and technicality than...
UFC
wsop.com

WSOPC dealt by Velo Event #9: No-Limit Hold'em MAIN EVENT

Monday, January 17, 2022 4:33 PM Local Time (about 8 hours and 52 minutes ago) Richard Bennett Eliminated in 9th Place ($36,423) Richard Bennett raised to 300,000 from early position and only Quan Tran called from the cutoff. Once the flop hit the felt, Bennett moved all-in for 1,390,000 and...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Jonathan Gresham
ewrestlingnews.com

The Final Card For Tonight’s TERMINUS Debut Event

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will be holding its debut event tonight. The show takes place from the KROC Center in Atlanta, GA and will air live on FITE TV at 6PM EST. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. * ROH Original World Championship Pure Rules Match:...
WWE
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 22 January – UFC 270 – Honda Center, AnaheimWhat time does it start?The prelims are scheduled to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Terminus#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Main Event#African American
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE
Fightful

Daniel Garcia Becomes First TERMINUS Grappler To Win By KO; Moose Suffers First TERMINUS DQ Loss

Rules matter in TERMINUS. During the debut event for TERMINUS: Modern Age Grappling, the new set of directives have already come into play. One of the featured matches on the event was a Terminal Eliminator 4 Corners match and in that match, AEW’s Daniel Garcia defeated JDX, Invictus Khash, and Adam Priest. Garcia was the standout wrestler in the match as he eliminated all three of his opponents.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Called Out For Stealing Hall Of Famer’s Promo

Kevin Owens hosted the Kevin Owens Show on WWE Raw this week, and his guest was none other than Seth Rollins. During the segment Seth Rollins and KO talked about Seth’s upcoming match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and Owens also used a familiar quote when he looked at Seth and said, “You look marvelous. That’s French for marvelous.”
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Women's Boxing Pound-for-Pound Top 10 Rankings

Eddie Hearn was excited. In a recent interview, Hearn, Matchroom Boxing’s longtime promoter, giddily discussed a title unification fight. Only it wasn’t Anthony Joshua’s planned rematch with Oleksandr Usyk or Lawrence Okolie’s hunt for more belts at cruiserweight. It was Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, who are headed toward an anticipated 135-pound showdown in April. “The contracts are getting finalized at the moment,” Hearn said. “We’re on the brink now.”
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Diamante Added To Terminus Event

AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first Terminus event. Janai Kai will now face Diamante instead of Liiza Hall. The promotion tweeted Saturday, “A T T E N T I O N Due to travel conflict @liiza_hall will not be competing tomorrow. Taking her place is @DiamanteLAX ! WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS @FiteTV: http://Bit.ly/WatchTerminus”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy