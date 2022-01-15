ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MISSING: Keariana Johnson, 17, Last Seen Friday

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Friday.

Keariana Johnson, 17, is missing from the 3400 block of North Pacific Avenue in the Belmont Terrace neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: CPD)

She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with red streaks.

Anyone with information on where Keariana might be is asked to contact the Area Five SVU at (312)746-6554.

Teens Shot In Chicago’s West Englewood Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood injuring two teens. It happened in the 6000 block of South Paulina just after 12:00 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the two were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and are in good condition. According to Chicago police, a black vehicle approached a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female and someone fired shots from the car. The male was hit in the chin and the female was hit in the thigh. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Area One detectives are investigating.    
At Least 3 People Shot In West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were shot late Tuesday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The shooting happened at 62nd Street and Langley Avenue late in the afternoon. A view from Chopper 2 showed several police officers on the scene. At least two of the victims of the shooting are men, and a third is a woman. Further details were not immediately available.
Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With University Of Chicago Police Officer In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a shootout with a University of Chicago Police officer late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, a few blocks north of campus. A university spokesman said around 11:40 a.m., a UCPD officer on patrol spotted a man with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, near the Kimbark Plaza Shopping Center. By the looks of the evidence markers on the ground, it seems the police shooting happened right in the middle of the intersection. When the officer pulled over to investigate, the gunman fired shots, and the officer returned fire, striking...
17-Year-Old Shot In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday evening, police say. The 17-year-old was near the street in the 5000 block of South Drexel around 5 p.m. when he was hit by gunire. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
Man And Woman Dead In Naperville Murder-Suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and her ex-husband were found dead Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Naperville. Police said, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court. After several attempts to contact the people inside the apartment, officers entered the unit, and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officers later found her ex-husband, a man from Michigan, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment. Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Boy, 15, Shot And Critically Wounded In West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in broad daylight Tuesday in West Town. At 1:14 p.m., the boy was on the street in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue, just north of Chicago Avenue, when someone came up and shot him, police said. The boy was wounded in the chest and left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. Area Three detectives were investigating late Monday.
Funeral Held For Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields, Who Died Of COVID-19, Being Held Tuesday In Oswego

CHICAGO (CBS)– A funeral was held Tuesday for an Aurora police officer who died from complications after contracting COVID-19. The funeral for Officer Brian Shields will be held at Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields (Credit: Aurora Police) The Aurora Police Department said Shields died Tuesday morning at the age of 51. Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields (Credit: Aurora Police) “Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said in a news release. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian’s family. Brian’s memory will live on forever at APD.”
Man Hospitalized After Monday Morning Bronzeville Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering at University of Chicago Hospital after he was badly burnt in a fire Monday morning in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Firefighters responded to an apartment building on Drexel near 44th street and rescued one man from inside. At last check, he’s listed in serious to critical condition.
Angel Thomas, 35, Struck and Killed While Entering Vehicle In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed as she tried to get into a vehicle in West Garfield Park Saturday evening. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Angel Thomas, was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson around 8:30 p.m. when someone driving by in an unidentified vehicle hit her. She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
No Communication With Firefighters Before Baby Was Found Dead Outside Fire Station; Could Baby Boxes Be A Last-Resort Option In Cases Like This?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Monday were still looking for the person who abandoned a baby in a duffel bag outside a Near North Side fire station over the weekend. Firefighters found the baby dead Saturday. With so many unanswered questions two days later as police continued to investigate, CBS 2’s Tara Molina talked to an organization that’s been working to prevent this for years. The newborn was left in a duffel bag Saturday outside the firehouse at 1044 N. Orleans St. The door of the firehouse is clearly marked to show that it is a Safe Haven location. But that only applies...
Two Teens Charged In Violent Carjacking On Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens have been charged with hitting a woman in the face and carjacking her on Monday on the Northwest Side. Police said the boys, ages 16 and 17, hit a 33-year-old woman in the face with a weapon and forced her out of her vehicle in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, on the cusp of the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods. The teens then fled the scene in her car. The pair was arrested several hours later in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The 16-year-old was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking. Both were scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.  
Amazon Go Store Burglarized Inside Ogilvie Transportation Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone broke into the Amazon Go store in Ogilvie Transportation Center Center early Sunday morning, police say. ‘ Around 5 a.m. someone broke the window of the store and took merchandize from inside. A security guard approached the suspect, who was later taken into custody without incident, police said. Charges are pending. The store, in the 500 block of W. Madison Street, is located inside OTC.
2 Men Shot While Sitting In Car In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday morning. Police said a 45-year-old man was sitting inside a car with another man, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when someone in another vehicle approached and fired shots. The 45-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, hand and suffered a graze wound to the back of his head. The other man was shot in the head and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. No arrests have been made.
4 Dead, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people were killed and 25 others wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18. The first homicide of the weekend happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle at a gas pump on the 3100 block of West Chicago when two Black men exited a white Chevy sedan and fired shots. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital by the CFD with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced...
2 Dead, 5 Injured After Fire At Senior Community Apartments In Kenosha

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in a senior community in Kenosha Monday night. Firefighters responded to the apartment building, located at 1870 22nd Ave., at Saxony Manor around 9:30 p.m. Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the windows. “It was burning and burning,” a resident told CBS 2. “It was horrible…It’s hard when you lose people.” A neighbor saw the fire and tried to help. “I called the person is the first apartment, there was no reply. I knocked on some doors and yelled ‘fire,'” a neighbor told CBS 2. “You just can’t leave when you know there are people there.” Two people were found dead at the scene. Five other people were taken to local hospitals. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.  
Two Hospitalized After Shooting In Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are hospitalized after they were shot in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said. The men, 19 and 21, were in a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie around 3:45 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire. The 19-year-old was struck in the stomach. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was initially reported in good condition. The 21-year-old was struck and the back and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was reported in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
Man Shot And Killed In Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot Sunday morning just after midnight in Fuller Park on the city’s South Side, according to police. Around 12:44 a.m., the 20-year-old victim was walking outside on the 200 block of West 43rd Street when he was shot by an unidentified offender traveling in a white SUV. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Auburn Gresham Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot by someone in a passing car in Auburn Gresham Monday afternoon. At 3:55 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was on the street in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth Street when a car pulled up and someone fired shots at him from inside. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Duffel Bag Outside Fire Station In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A newborn baby boy was found dead in a duffel bag early Saturday morning outside a fire station on the Near North Side, according to police. A police officer told CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek that around 5 a.m. a firefighter went outside and discovered the newborn boy. The officer said there was another officer and three firefighters inside the firehouse at the time of the discovery, and while this is a designated Safe Haven location, she said the fire house was not contacted or alerted when the baby was left. The medical examiner and Area Three Detectives are investigating....
Man Shot During Robbery In West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot after being robbed early Sunday morning after midnight in the West Town neighborhood. Police said around 12:30 a.m., the 35-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle on the 700 block of North Wood when he was approached by a white sedan that stopped near him. An unidentified male offender exited from the front passenger seat of the vehicle armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s backpack. The offender then shot at the victim and fled the scene with the bag. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
