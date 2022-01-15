ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL Player Junior Siavii Found Dead In Leavenworth Prison

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEKw9_0dmrUnj000
Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackler Junior Siavii died in his prison cell at the age of 43. Siavii was being held at United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth while awaiting trial on federal gun and drug trafficking charges.

He was found unresponsive in his cell and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials did not release any details about the cause of his death.

Siavii was arrested in 2019 on illegal gun charges after getting into an altercation with police in Kansas City . Police said he was seen exiting a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers had to tase him multiple times in order to subdue him. They found a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and marijuana in his possession at the time of the arrest.

He was later named in a criminal indictment as being part of a methamphetamine drug trafficking conspiracy in Missouri involving eight other individuals.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked Siavii with their second-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. After two seasons, Siavii left the NFL because of knee injuries. He returned to the league in 2009 to play for the Cowboys and was cut before the start of the 2010 season. He then signed with the Seattle Seahawks but was forced to retire in 2011 because of a spinal cord injury.

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Tennessee judge finds woman guilty in deaths of 4 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has found a woman guilty of stabbing four of her children to death in 2016. Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. rejected Shanynthia Gardner's insanity defense in the deaths of the children, who ranged in age from 4 years to 5 months. The Shelby County district attorney's office said another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor's home.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Hays Post

Former Kansas City Chief found dead in federal prison

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said. Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KWTX

Alabama baby found floating face-down in tub; parents charged

DOTHAN, Alabama (WTVY) - A Dothan couple faces felony charges after their 10-month-old daughter nearly drowned in their home’s bathtub. Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year-old Sarah Faith Perkins on Wednesday. “We received a call on December 22 that a child was found floating face down in...
ALABAMA STATE
Kansas City Star

‘My hands are tied’: Judge sentences Kansas City man to 6 years in prison in 2019 killing

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the killing of another Kansas City man in 2019. Jason K. Cook, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas. Cook was found guilty in October of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The jury recommended he serve three years on each count. A judge on Wednesday chose to have the sentences run consecutively.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfl Draft#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
The Independent

Parents of beaten Texas athlete sue friends and their parents for $50 million over attack

The family of beaten college athlete Cole Hagan have reportedly sued 16 people, including his friends and their parents, for the brazen attack. The 16-year-old was assaulted by his fellow teammates at Texas’s Brazoswood High School following a party last month, and has seen been recovering in hospital. While Cole was able to return home for Christmas, according to reports, his family are seeking $50m (£38m) in damages for what transpired on 3 December. “The Hagan family is going to pursue justice in this case,” said lawyer Loren Klitsas in an interview with Insider on Wednesday.“Their son Cole, a star...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

Alabama legend, Jay Barker, arrested Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested former NFL player, Jay Barker, was arrested Saturday in Davidson County. Officials said Barker, 49, was held in the Davidson County jail on a $10,000 bond with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released Saturday night after a mandatory 12-hour domestic violence hold.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy