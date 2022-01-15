ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Shot At Auto Repair Shop In The Loop

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5DpQ_0dmrUmqH00

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old man is shot and wounded at an auto repair shop in the Loop Saturday Morning.

Around 10:55 a.m., an unknown offender approached a business on the 2200 block of South Wabash and began looking into a black Tesla trunk located on the victim’s lot. The offender then proceeded to sit in the driver seat of a white Mercedes also located on the victim’s lot, police said.

The victim approached the offender asking for identification before the two started arguing. Both the offender and the victim walked back to a dark 2 door Challenger to receive the offender’s identification. The offender then snatched the victim’s phone, and retrieve his phone back.

As the victim turned to go back inside the business the offender fired 2-3 shots in the victim’s direction. The offender along with another offender who was sitting in the dark-colored Challenger fled the scene Northbound on Wabash then Eastbound on Cermak.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

26-Year-Old Man Shot While Inside Car In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in a car in Chatham Thursday evening. At 7:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a young girl were in a black Ford on 79th Street east of State Street when they pulled up alongside another car. Someone in the second car took out a gun and shot the man, police said. Police initially reported a 3-year-old was shot during the incident. An update Friday morning from police confirmed the 3-year-old was not shot or injured. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the victim’s vehicle ended up crashing into several parked car in the 300 block of East 79th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. Clothing and other personal items from the car were seen scattered all over the street. The man was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen Found Shot In Parking Lot In Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The 17-year-old was found in a parking lot in the 7400 block of South Perry around 1:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. He had been shot in the back and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Man Dead, Another In Serious Condition After Shooting In Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot while inside a car Saturday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. Police said around 7:46 a.m., two men, 38 and 30, were inside a vehicle on the 9200 block of South Normal when four unknown offenders approached and began to fire gunshots in their direction. The 38-year-old male victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to the head in serious condition. The 30-year-old male victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one gunshot wound to his left hand and was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCAX

Schuyler Falls auto repair shop destroyed in fire

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - An auto repair shop in Schuyler Falls is a total loss after being burned down by a fire. The South Plattsburgh Fire Department says they responded to Simpson’s Auto Repair on Military Turnpike Monday around 6 p.m. Several crews showed up to help in...
SCHUYLER FALLS, NY
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Attempted Carjacking In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Bronzeville neighborhood Friday night, according to police. Around 10:50 p.m., the victim, 39, was driving his vehicle on the 200 block of West 47th Street when two black men exited a silver sedan while he was stopped and forced him out of his vehicle. The offenders then fired shots during a struggle and the victim was able to drive away, police said. The victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and left hand. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot, robbed in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot and robbed by a group of people Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The 47-year-old was approached by three people, two of which were armed, around 8:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, police said. He was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Auburn Gresham Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot by someone in a passing car in Auburn Gresham Monday afternoon. At 3:55 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was on the street in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth Street when a car pulled up and someone fired shots at him from inside. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Repair#In The Loop#Mercedes
CBS Chicago

17-Year-Old Shot In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday evening, police say. The 17-year-old was near the street in the 5000 block of South Drexel around 5 p.m. when he was hit by gunire. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot at Dunwoody shopping center, police investigate

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody Police responded to the scene of a shooting at a shopping center Thursday afternoon. According to investigators, officers responded to the Perimeter Village shopping center located at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road around 12 p.m. Officers found a man near the Walmart at the scene, suffering from...
DUNWOODY, GA
CBS Boston

Man Shot At Blackstone Valley Mall

MILLBURY (CBS) — A man is hurt after he was shot at the Blackstone Valley Mall Saturday. Police say he was shot in the shoulder and left with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers responded to the upper entrance of the Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux for a report of multiple shots fired around 8:55 p.m. No word yet on any arrests. Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call 508-865-3521.
BLACKSTONE, MA
CBS Chicago

Teens Shot In Chicago’s West Englewood Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood injuring two teens. It happened in the 6000 block of South Paulina just after 12:00 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the two were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and are in good condition. According to Chicago police, a black vehicle approached a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female and someone fired shots from the car. The male was hit in the chin and the female was hit in the thigh. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Area One detectives are investigating.    
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS Chicago

At Least 3 People Shot In West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were shot late Tuesday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The shooting happened at 62nd Street and Langley Avenue late in the afternoon. A view from Chopper 2 showed several police officers on the scene. At least two of the victims of the shooting are men, and a third is a woman. Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot While Sitting In Car In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday morning. Police said a 45-year-old man was sitting inside a car with another man, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when someone in another vehicle approached and fired shots. The 45-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, hand and suffered a graze wound to the back of his head. The other man was shot in the head and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot And Killed In Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot Sunday morning just after midnight in Fuller Park on the city’s South Side, according to police. Around 12:44 a.m., the 20-year-old victim was walking outside on the 200 block of West 43rd Street when he was shot by an unidentified offender traveling in a white SUV. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 injured in separate South Loop shootings on Saturday, police say

Police are investigating two separate shootings reported in the South Loop on Saturday. No arrests have been announced. Most recently, a 43-year-old man was shot while riding in a car on the first block of East 14th Street around 9:13 p.m. Saturday. Police said the gunman fired shots from a dark sedan and struck the victim, who suffered a graze wound to his back.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Hospitalized After Monday Morning Bronzeville Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering at University of Chicago Hospital after he was badly burnt in a fire Monday morning in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Firefighters responded to an apartment building on Drexel near 44th street and rescued one man from inside. At last check, he’s listed in serious to critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Amazon Go Store Burglarized Inside Ogilvie Transportation Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone broke into the Amazon Go store in Ogilvie Transportation Center Center early Sunday morning, police say. ‘ Around 5 a.m. someone broke the window of the store and took merchandize from inside. A security guard approached the suspect, who was later taken into custody without incident, police said. Charges are pending. The store, in the 500 block of W. Madison Street, is located inside OTC.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot In Car Near Ford City Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in a car near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side Friday afternoon. At 1:25 p.m., the men – ages 19 and 33 – were in a car in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone shot them both, police said. The younger man was shot in the buttocks, the older man in the right foot. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Robbery In West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot after being robbed early Sunday morning after midnight in the West Town neighborhood. Police said around 12:30 a.m., the 35-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle on the 700 block of North Wood when he was approached by a white sedan that stopped near him. An unidentified male offender exited from the front passenger seat of the vehicle armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s backpack. The offender then shot at the victim and fled the scene with the bag. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy