Man Shot At Auto Repair Shop In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old man is shot and wounded at an auto repair shop in the Loop Saturday Morning.

Around 10:55 a.m., an unknown offender approached a business on the 2200 block of South Wabash and began looking into a black Tesla trunk located on the victim’s lot. The offender then proceeded to sit in the driver seat of a white Mercedes also located on the victim’s lot, police said.

The victim approached the offender asking for identification before the two started arguing. Both the offender and the victim walked back to a dark 2 door Challenger to receive the offender’s identification. The offender then snatched the victim’s phone, and retrieve his phone back.

As the victim turned to go back inside the business the offender fired 2-3 shots in the victim’s direction. The offender along with another offender who was sitting in the dark-colored Challenger fled the scene Northbound on Wabash then Eastbound on Cermak.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.