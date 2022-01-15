ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Dion Cancels Upcoming North American Tour Due to Health Issues

By Daniel Kreps
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeline Dion has canceled her upcoming North American tour due to continued recovery from recent health issues, the singer announced Saturday. The North American leg of the Courage World Tour was scheduled to begin March 9 in Denver and run through April 22. However, Dion has “recently has been treated for...

www.lmtonline.com

