Two people died and others were injured in a two-car accident near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, police say

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal automobile crash around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Layton Avenue.

Milwaukee Police Department Capt. Eric Pfeiffer said a vehicle was traveling east on West Layton Avenue, near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, when it crossed the median and collided with a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries and died Saturday afternoon after he was rushed to the hospital, police said. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was killed in the crash, according to Pfeiffer.

The occupants of the westbound car suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash marks the second fatal accident of 2022 in Milwaukee, according to statistics from the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit . Last year, 66 people died in traffic crashes in the city.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

