Blue Hens can't handle Hofstra in CAA basketball loss

Delaware couldn’t hold an early-second-half lead, then had its own rally fall short in an 82-77 loss to Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball Saturday at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead, New York.

Up four at halftime, Delaware extended its lead to 42-33 after Dylan Painter’s layup with 17:47 left before Hofstra got.

The Pride regained the lead 45-42 on Omar Silverio’s 3-pointer with 13:23 to go, part of a 25-2 run that put Hofstra in charge 58-44.

Delaware whittled away and got within 68-67 on Painter’s two foul shots with 4:03 remaining. But Hofstra, keyed by 13-for-14 free-throw aim in the second half, held on for the win.

Hofstra shot 50% overall from the field, including 17-for-29 in the second half.

“Told our guys afterward, every possession matters in a college basketball game,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby told Blue Hens Radio after the game.

“We’ve gotta be able to play for 40 minutes. We’ve been able to establish some leads and that’s where this group has gotta be tougher, grittier, not get content with playing with a lead. They got confident. They were able to get back in the game quickly.”

Delaware (11-6 overall, 2-2 CAA) will be back in action Monday night at Northeastern for a 7 p.m. game that will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

The Blue Hens have won just three of the last 18 games against Hofstra. They’ll meet again in Newark on Feb. 12.

Painter led five Blue Hens in double figures with 15 points and also had 10 rebounds. Andrew Carr also scored 15 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14, Ryan Allen supplied 13 before leaving with a knee injury with 7:44 left and Ebby Asamoah scored 12.

Delaware was plagued by a season-high 19 turnovers that led to 35 Hofstra points.

“You’re not gonna beat a really good team like this turning the ball over like that – 19 turnovers,” Ingelsby said. “They’re a really talented offensive team. They put a lot of pressure on you.’’

RE-RANKING CAA: How do teams rate as league play starts?

Hofstra (10-7, 2-2) is in its first season under coach Speedy Claxton. The former point guard sparked Hofstra to America East titles over Delaware in 1999 and 2000 and later won an NBA title in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs during a seven-year pro career. Hofstra’s nonconference schedule featured a win over 24th-ranked Arkansas.

Aaron Estrada, who started his career at St. Peter’s before playing last year at Oregon, scored 30 points for Hofstra and first-team All-CAA guard Jalen Ray had 23.

Hofstra played without Zach Cooks, the CAA’s leading scorer, and Mount Pleasant High graduate Kvonn Cramer due to injuries.

Delaware overcame a slow start to take a 35-31 halftime lead. Delaware missed its first nine shots while falling behind 11-1.

But the Hens found their range beyond the arc, making 8 of 16 3-pointers in the first half, with Kevin Anderson’s trey with 3:24 left giving Delaware its first lead 30-29. Delaware outscored Hofstra 20-5 over the final 6:39 to erase an 11-point deficit.

For the game, Delaware shot 48 % overall and made 13 of 30 3-pointers.

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com.