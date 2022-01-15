Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60 have both active & electronic noise canceling

The current-gen Porsche Panamera has been on the market since 2017. It’s already been facelifted once, but Porsche is interested in revitalizing the old model just one more time before the next-gen model launches in 2025. The model you see here will only be on the market for a few years, launching for 2023 but from what we can tell it’s going to bring some interesting change. This prototype reveals a new front fascia with an additional air intake and a revised light layout. The rear end was completely covered, but a revised taillight matrix isn’t exactly out of the question. Expect the interior to remain largely the same, though, as Porsche will save its best goodies for the third-gen model in 2025. Check out the full gallery below to see the prototype for yourself!

