Alger county man dies in snowmobile accident in U. P.

(WWJ) - Alger County Sheriff's office confirmed one man has died after losing control of his snowmobile in the Upper Peninsula Friday evening.

The accident occurred around 8:25 p.m. Friday night in Au Train Township.

The man, 33, was traveling at a high speed when he lost control attempting to make a turn, authorities said.

He was thrown from his snowmobile and struck at tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said excessive speed was to blame for the accident. No further details have been released.