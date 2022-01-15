ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Alger county man dies in snowmobile accident in U. P.

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPsdB_0dmrRQYE00

(WWJ) - Alger County Sheriff's office confirmed one man has died after losing control of his snowmobile in the Upper Peninsula Friday evening.

The accident occurred around 8:25 p.m. Friday night in Au Train Township.

The man, 33, was traveling at a high speed when he lost control attempting to make a turn, authorities said.

He was thrown from his snowmobile and struck at tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said excessive speed was to blame for the accident. No further details have been released.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Alger County, MI
Au Train Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Au Train Township, MI
Accidents
City
Au Train Township, MI
City
Alger, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy