Louisville TE Marshon Ford to Return for 2022 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might not have had the season in which they hoped, but one of their best players is coming back for another year.

Tight end Marshon Ford, one the Cardinals' top offensive weapons at their disposal, confirmed Saturday on Instagram that be will be returning for the 2022 season.

"CardNation, 2021 was a challenging year for us all. Personally, I have dealt with some tough circumstances over the past season both on and off the field, but keeping my faith has gotten me through many of these challenging time," Ford wrote. "I am blessed beyond belief to be on pace to earn my bachelors degree this spring and so grateful of the opportunities my future has in store for me."

All season long, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound halfback was one of Louisville's most consistent threats in the passing game. He finished the season with 49 receptions and 550 receiving yards - both of which were team team-highs - as well as two receiving touchdowns. He was named Third Team All-ACC for his efforts.

A former walk-on and Louisville native, the redshirt sophomore will be entering his fifth year with the program. In 37 career games, Ford has 97 receptions for 1,151 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Marshon Ford: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

