ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson has 'never been' to Kim Kardashian's house despite estranged husband Kanye West's recent claims

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

In a new interview Kanye West said he was stopped by security from entering estranged wife Kim Kardashian's house when dropping off their kids.

The 44-year-old rapper also claimed Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, was inside the home at the time.

But on Saturday a source told TMZ the comedian has actually 'never been' to the 41-year-old billionaire's home, nor has he met the former couple's brood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfEAn_0dmrRAfq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQNdo_0dmrRAfq00

Kim and Ye's once amicable split has taken a turn nearly one year after the mogul filed for divorce.

The former lovebirds are not on the same page about the arrangements and expectations around their uncoupling.

According to the source from the media outlet, Kim is setting boundaries when it comes to her ex.

It's reportedly due to the mom-of-four's effort to create structure around when the Yeezy designer spends time with their four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaBAR_0dmrRAfq00
Their legacy: Kim and Kanye share North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two

Last month, the musician dropped $4 million on a home directly across the street from the one he once shared with Kim, who filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage in February 2021.

During a teaser for a sit-down interview with Hollywood Unlocked podcast host Jason Lee, West explained the reason he decided to buy the property.

'My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house,' he said.

It's not the first time he's shared the sentiment. Back in November he publicly stated, 'I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PbTj_0dmrRAfq00
Staying close: Last month, the musician dropped $4 million on a home directly across the street from the one he once shared with Kim

Despite singing for Kim to 'run right back to me' while on stage during his and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in December, the entrepreneur began a whirlwind relationship with Julia Fox, 31, at the start of January.

The two have been out and about on multiple dates stretching from Miami, where they met, to New York City, to Los Angeles.

The Uncut Gems actress even spelled out the details of their second date in an exclusive essay for Interview magazine.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has remained much more low-key with new beau Pete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFEFa_0dmrRAfq00
Loving father: Kanye said his peace of mind 'comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbgWJ_0dmrRAfq00
Busy with work: Pete was spotted out in New York City on Saturday ahead of Saturday Day Night Live filming

The Saturday Night Live regular was spotted out in New York City on Saturday ahead of the NBC show.

Amid all the drama coming from Kanye's end, he was calm and collected as he walked into 30 Rockefeller Plaza with a pair of silver and blue headphones over his ears.

Davidson was dressed in a mustard yellow hoodie and sweatpants topped with an unbuttoned brown shirt.

The funny guy added a pair of black slides that displayed his red and blue striped socks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfiLu_0dmrRAfq00
Unfazed: Amid all the drama coming from Kanye's end, he was calm and collected as he walked into 30 Rockefeller Plaza

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Yeezy
The Independent

Julia Fox says Kanye West relationship is ‘a redemption story’

Julia Fox has opened up about dating Kanye “Ye” West amid the “Heartless” rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old Italian actor and model divulged details about the couple’s most recent date night outing during a telephone conversation with Interview magazine on Saturday (15 January). She said the pair were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on 12 January, where Ye directed yet another photoshoot for Fox. The first time was at Italian-American restaurant Carbone in New York, when they had just started dating. After the shoot, Fox revealed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

SNL: Pete Davidson jokes about his own dating life in sketch amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson poked fun at his own dating life while appearing in a Saturday Night Live sketch.The US comedy show returned on Saturday (15 January), with Davidson playing a shirtless tattooed Joe Biden in the episode’s cold open.In the sketch, the comedian explained that we were currently living in a messed-up alternate timeline, while he was the Biden from the “real universe”.“The timeline you’re all living in is about to collapse,” he said. “You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the world series, and now it spiralled out of control...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Blocking Him Because Pete Davidson Was Inside Her Home, Reality Star Denies 'SNL' Alum Has Been To Her Pad

Kanye West has created more drama for himself after alleging his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian blocked him from entering her house due to her new boyfriend Pete Davidson's presence on the property. Sources close to Kardashian fired back, denying his allegation. Article continues below advertisement. During his interview with Jason...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian is Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Has ‘Bonded’ With Kim Kardashian’s Kids and Sisters: ‘They’re Getting Closer and Closer’

Taking that next step. Pete Davidson has “bonded” with Kim Kardashian‘s little ones, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair,” the insider exclusively tells Us. “Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy