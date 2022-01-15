Pritzker contributes $90 million to his campaign fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker contributed $90 million to his campaign fund on Friday, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that sources say Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the city’s first Black mayor, is expected to enter the Republican primary for governor on Monday.

Some political observers believe Irvin's campaign will get a financial boost from Ken Griffin, one of the richest men in America.

Griffin has vowed to spend millions of dollars to defeat Pritzker. Four Republicans are already in the GOP primary.

They are: state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and business executives Gary Rabine of Bull Valley and Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg.