ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker contributes $90 million to his campaign fund

By Roger Plummer
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qdnK_0dmrR6EB00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker contributed $90 million to his campaign fund on Friday, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that sources say Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the city’s first Black mayor, is expected to enter the Republican primary for governor on Monday.

Some political observers believe Irvin's campaign will get a financial boost from Ken Griffin, one of the richest men in America.

Griffin has vowed to spend millions of dollars to defeat Pritzker. Four Republicans are already in the GOP primary.

They are: state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and business executives Gary Rabine of Bull Valley and Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg.

Comments / 23

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
Aurora, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Aurora, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Chicago Sun Times#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy