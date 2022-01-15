ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I am not happy at all’ – Bruno Fernandes echoes Cristiano Ronaldo in calling out Man Utd team-mates after Villa flop

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED star Bruno Fernandes declared he's 'not happy at all' after his side threw away a two-goal lead against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils looked to be heading for a 2-0 win at Villa Park with the Portuguese midfielder scoring in either half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9Sf2_0dmrQzDK00
Bruno Fernandes scored twice for Manchester United in their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8n2m_0dmrQzDK00
Fernandes has spoken of his disappointment that the Red Devils failed to hold their lead Credit: Getty

But Ralf Rangnick's side had to settle for a point after the Midlands outfit scored two late goals through Jacob Ramsey and debutant Philippe Coutinho.

The result leaves United in danger of missing out on Champions League football for next season as they sit in seventh spot in the Premier League.

Victory against Villa would have seen United close the gap on fourth-placed West Ham to three points.

It's now just one win in their last four top-flight matches, and Fernandes has taken a leaf out of Cristiano Ronaldo's book with a rallying cry to his team-mates.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the 27-year-old said: "I'm not happy at all, obviously everyone is happy to score goals and I'm one of them too, but I prefer to win the game.

"I prefer to take away my two goals and have someone else score and win the game than to score myself.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

"Anyway, of course I'm really happy to score, I want to score goals, I want to try to help the team, and I think if I score I can help the team.

"But today makes no sense because we just get one point and we want to get the three."

He added: "At the end, we don't get our chances in the counters.

"We don’t do the last pass or the last run, it was not perfect and at the end we gave chances to them.

"They have a good team, they have quality up front, they have players who can score and at the end, they scored and drew the game.

"It’s a tough one to take because I think the game was under control. I don’t feel [the game switched] it at all.

"After the first goal, they started to press us a little bit more, but even then, we get our chances, we could still score again.

"You start losing balls, losing confidence, the game starts to get better for them and they start to get more space in between the lines, more space wider. I think the performance was better than the result.

"Overall, we deserved more, but the game is not about deserving, it's about getting the three points."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jacob Ramsey
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The US Sun

Watch entire Cambridge team copy Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration after stunning Newcastle in FA Cup

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S 'Siu' celebration is a well known sight to both Premier League and Champions League opposition. Newcastle themselves have already seen it twice this season after Ronaldo's double on his emotional return to Manchester United, but now Cambridge United have also performed the celebration against the Magpies. It rubbed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villa Park#Aston Villa#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Portuguese#United#The Premier League#Sky Sports
The US Sun

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes ‘made No1 transfer target by Barcelona as big summer signing if they cannot land Haaland’

BRUNO FERNANDES will be Barcelona's No1 summer transfer target if they cannot secure Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The 27-year-old Portuguese star has struggled in recent months during Manchester United's poor run of performances. Since netting a hat-trick on the opening day of the Premier League season, Fernandes has managed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Rangnick, Fernandes praise for Elanga after Man Utd draw at Aston Villa

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised Anthony Elanga after his performance in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. With Marcus Rashford missing the game through injury, Elanga was given only his third Premier League start and his first of the 2021/22 season so far. Playing on the left flank and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn from Villa meltdown

London (AFP) – Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to learn from their frustrating collapse in a damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. Fernandes had put Ralf Rangnick’s side on course for victory with two goals at Villa Park on Saturday. The Portugal star, serving as United’s stand-in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration

Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory “escape at the end” against Aston Villa. Having edged past Steven Gerrard’s side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Philippe Coutinho leads Aston Villa comeback against Manchester United on dream Premier League return

Manchester United were still in celebratory mode when the switch finally happened. Philippe Coutinho had been on the touchline waiting to make his Aston Villa bow, but had to watch Bruno Fernandes score a second before then replacing Morgan Sanson.The game felt lost at the point of his introduction: the hosts best period had preceded the Portugal international’s thundered finish on 67 minutes, moments before the change was made. Villa faced a steep climb, after Emi Martinez’s howler in the opening stages. Alex Telles’s light touch from a free kick allowed Fernandes to shift the ball infield. He took a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
307K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy