Report: Deshaun Watson has 'strong desire' to play for Giants under head coach Brian Flores

The Giants still need to decide on a general manager, but a potential head coach and new starting quarterback are reportedly interesting in making East Rutherford their new home.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson and recently fired head coach Brian Flores are in communication “daily,” and would like to team up. Per Schultz, Watson has expressed a “strong desire” to play for the Giants, not far from where Flores grew up in Brooklyn.

According to Schultz, Flores and Watson “have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team.” Flores reportedly was interested in the Dolphins trading for Watson, who is currently preparing to be deposed in February for the 22 civil lawsuits he is facing related to sexual assault allegations. Miami stuck with Tua Tagovailoa, and even after winning eight of its last nine games, fired Flores immediately after the regular season.

Flores is reportedly seen as a candidate for New York’s head coaching job, but co-owner John Mara would have to OK a move for Watson, especially after receiving heavy criticism for how he handled the situation with kicker John Brown, who he re-signed to a two-year deal after Brown admitted to Mara that he had hit his wife, and faced domestic violence allegations.

New York stood behind Brown for months, even after details of his arrest for domestic violence were made public, but he was eventually released in October of 2016.

Watson didn’t play a snap in 2021 because of his lawsuits and allegations, but is one of the best quarterbacks in football when he is on the field. Still, it seems like a number of current circumstances would have to drastically change for Watson and Flores to wind up in New York.

