ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson has 'strong desire' to play for Giants under head coach Brian Flores

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFuNm_0dmrQtuy00

The Giants still need to decide on a general manager, but a potential head coach and new starting quarterback are reportedly interesting in making East Rutherford their new home.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson and recently fired head coach Brian Flores are in communication “daily,” and would like to team up. Per Schultz, Watson has expressed a “strong desire” to play for the Giants, not far from where Flores grew up in Brooklyn.

According to Schultz, Flores and Watson “have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team.” Flores reportedly was interested in the Dolphins trading for Watson, who is currently preparing to be deposed in February for the 22 civil lawsuits he is facing related to sexual assault allegations. Miami stuck with Tua Tagovailoa, and even after winning eight of its last nine games, fired Flores immediately after the regular season.

Flores is reportedly seen as a candidate for New York’s head coaching job, but co-owner John Mara would have to OK a move for Watson, especially after receiving heavy criticism for how he handled the situation with kicker John Brown, who he re-signed to a two-year deal after Brown admitted to Mara that he had hit his wife, and faced domestic violence allegations.

New York stood behind Brown for months, even after details of his arrest for domestic violence were made public, but he was eventually released in October of 2016.

Watson didn’t play a snap in 2021 because of his lawsuits and allegations, but is one of the best quarterbacks in football when he is on the field. Still, it seems like a number of current circumstances would have to drastically change for Watson and Flores to wind up in New York.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Dolphins' statement on the firing of Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores Monday morning following the end of the NFL’s regular season. After three seasons with the team, Flores had a 24-25 record and was unable to make it to the postseason. The 2021 season was one of the more difficult to follow at points, as the Dolphins lost seven of their first eight games, making it extremely difficult for them to reach the playoffs. However, after winning seven in a row, the team had a shot by Week 17, but they fell just short.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Bill Parcells Talks About Brian Flores Being Fired in Miami

Bill Parcells on ESPN Radio says he doesn’t know what the thinking was in Miami with the firing of Brian Flores. He talks about Chris Grier being in his NFL draft room when he was only 12 or 13 years old up in New England. EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK...
NFL
The Big Lead

Four Quarterbacks the Eagles Can Acquire to Replace Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from the playoffs on Sunday thanks to a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One thing that became clear throughout that game is that Jalen Hurts is not ready for prime time as a quarterback. This offseason, the Eagles could look to level up at the position if they don't see Hurts' upside.
NFL
FanSided

3 positions New York Giants new GM must upgrade ASAP

The 2021 season for the New York Giants has mercifully ended for all involved. Along with it, so too did the tenures of former general manager Dave Gettleman, who retired, and former head coach Joe Judge, who was fired earlier this week. The search for a new general manager has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
dolphinstalk.com

Ricky Williams Shocked Brian Flores Was Fired & His Advice for Tua

Tobin and Leroy speak with Ricky Williams about his journey to a cannabis company, how much more accepted it is in sports, his shock over the Dolphins firing Brian Flores, dealing with people upset with him in the media, advice for Tua in cold weather games, how much he enjoyed New Orleans and wishing he’d retire with Miami.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: A Deshaun Watson-Rick Smith reunion? We can only dream

In a perfect world for Texans fans, Rick Smith would be hired as the New York Giants’ new general manager and trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Close your eyes and dream about the buzz in Houston — not to mention in the New York/New Jersey area — if general manager Nick Caserio negotiated a Watson trade with Smith for multiple picks in the April draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 things that have helped Deshaun Watson trade become more realistic

It’s tough to say what the Washington Football Team‘s offseason will be remembered by. Not only has it not “officially” started yet, but between the Feb. 2 rebrand and the impending search for a quarterback, the possibilities are endless. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages. Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens could lose key front office member to the New York Giants

The Baltimore Ravens have long been an organization that prides itself on front office and coaching stability. They develop and retain their own more than any franchise in the NFL. But sometimes, change is necessary. Or more specifically, change is inevitable. The Ravens could be set to lose their director...
NFL
The Spun

There Are Reportedly 2 Favorites For The Giants Job

Two head coaches are atop the Giants’ wishlist going into next season. Both Brian Flores and Brian Daboll are on the shortlist, no matter who the next general manager is, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. Vacchiano is also reporting that both coaches have been discussed within the Giants organization...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain's Mailbag: After brief David Culley era, what's next for Texans?

The Texans took four days after the season to fire David Culley, and now the search is on for their fifth head coach. I believe Nick Caserio and Jack Easterby will hire someone they worked with at New England, and I believe Brian Flores is the leading candidate. Flores is...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Defensive Line

For the last couple of years, the Giants defensive line has been the undisputed top unit on the team, offense or defense. One might have thought that would still be the case, especially considering PFF named Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence as two of its top 32 interior defensive linemen ahead of the 2021 season.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Giants Eyeing Brian Flores, Brian Daboll

The Giants’ short list of head coaching candidates includes former Dolphins HC Brian Flores and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, according to sources who spoke with Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. Of course, the eventual successor to Dave Gettleman is expected to lead the search, as John Mara recently said that the GM will have “the flexibility to bring in the head coach that he wants.”
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy