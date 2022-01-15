Corpus Christi Police Department detectives search for vehicle of interest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help with locating a vehicle of interest. On Saturday, Jan. 15, at approximately 12:41 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Gollihar and Bernardino.

As officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old shooting victim. Officials pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are actively working on the case and following up on potential leads.

As of right now, Corpus Christi Police Department detectives are asking the public for assistance. Detectives are trying to identify occupants who were traveling in the vehicle of interest. They have obtained surveillance images of the vehicle of interest, at this time. Officials describe the vehicle, which was last seen turning southbound on Prescott, as a light-colored sedan.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupants, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2858. You can also call 361-886-2676 to report any information.

The community may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online, anonymously. If the information leads to an arrest, you could also qualify to earn a cash reward.

