ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi Police Department detectives search for vehicle of interest

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zA6l_0dmrQqGn00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help with locating a vehicle of interest. On Saturday, Jan. 15, at approximately 12:41 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Gollihar and Bernardino.

As officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old shooting victim. Officials pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are actively working on the case and following up on potential leads.

As of right now, Corpus Christi Police Department detectives are asking the public for assistance. Detectives are trying to identify occupants who were traveling in the vehicle of interest. They have obtained surveillance images of the vehicle of interest, at this time. Officials describe the vehicle, which was last seen turning southbound on Prescott, as a light-colored sedan.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupants, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2858. You can also call 361-886-2676 to report any information.

The community may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online, anonymously. If the information leads to an arrest, you could also qualify to earn a cash reward.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 2

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police investigating death of 73-year-old man

VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 5:20 p.m., the Victoria Police Department was called to a home in the 100 block of Loma Vista Ave for a death investigation. Police said, the resident, Patrick Cullen, 73, was found deceased inside of the home. Authorities said the circumstances of Cullen’s death are of suspicious nature and remain under investigation.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

41-year-old woman sentenced for exploiting elderly man for money

VICTORIA, Texas – Today Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, was sentenced to 40 and 20 years in prison after a Victoria County jury found her guilty of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property of an Elderly Individual and Exploitation of an Elderly Individual following a five-day jury trial held in December 2021. The misapplication charge carried a sentencing range of 15-99 years or life in prison, while 20 years was the maximum sentence permitted on the exploitation charge.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Civilian Police Academy offers hands-on experience of police work

VICTORIA, Texas – The 2022 Civilian Police Academy gives will provide residents with a chance to learn about different areas of police work. It will also put knowledge into action through hands-on activities and demonstrations. “We try to include as many different areas of the department as possible,” said Officer John Turner. “Our past participants have found the format to...
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Deputy Seth Nagel receives Deputy of the 4th Quarter Award

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County Sheriff Deputy Seth Nagel received the award for Deputy of the 4th Quarter (2021), through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Nagel has worked for Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a year. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is his first department to work for. His duties include primarily patrolling the rural areas of Fayette County. Nagel is young, hardworking and is always proactive in his approach to law enforcement and serving this community.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

One hit in auto-pedestrian collision

VICTORIA, Texas – One person has been hit in an auto-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday afternoon on North Navarro. The teen was crossing westbound across North Navarro street near the 7500 block when they were hit by a car. They were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Officer Brewer with the Victoria Police Department was on the scene responding...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update on the Structure fire at Nan Ya Plastics plant in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas – On Sunday evening January 9, at 8:45 p.m. Wharton County officials responded to a structure fire at Nan Ya Plastics plant located at 2081 FM 102 and State Highway 59. Wharton Fire Department along with the Boling Fire Department, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo, and East Bernard are on the scene working to control the fire. The...
WHARTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Suspect in fatal Marshal-involved shooting identified as J.D. Lane

VICTORIA. Texas – The U.S. Marshals office has identified the suspect killed on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 as J.D. Lane. A task force was tracking Lane and tried to pull over the vehicle he was in. Two other people were in the vehicle. They were not detained. Authorities said Lane who was in the passengers seat took off running. At some point there was a confrontation and the U.S. Marshal was forced to shoot Lane.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Woman arrested in connection to Benjamin “Tank” Loera’s disappearance

EDNA, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Yolanda Rodriguez Simekwas arrested in connection to the disappearance and death of Benjamin “Tank” Loera. Loera, 16, from Vanderbilt, Texas, went missing on Oct. 26, 2021. Simek, who was arrested at Alamo Lumber in Edna, Texas, is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, a 1st-degree felony with a $100,000 bond and Aggravated Assault, a 2nd-degree felony with a $100,000 bond.
EDNA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

40-year-old Francitas man dies in ATV accident

FRANCITAS, Texas – A Francitas man died in the early morning hours Saturday, January 1, 2022, in an ATV accident. The accident occurred in the 800 block of County Road 450. Chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Craig Kirkpatrick says that it was a little after 1 am on Saturday when 40-year-old Jonathan Abernathy and a second person were possibly doing donuts when they were ejected from the ATV.
FRANCITAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

71-year-old Edna man dies in lawnmower incident

EDNA, Texas – On Thursday, December 30, the Edna Police Department responded to a call from a city worker who saw a man trapped under a lawnmower at the intersection of 711 Brackenridge and Pumphrey. Edna Police Chief, Rick Boone, confirms the man was 71-year-old Edna Resident, Robert “Bobby” Bergstrom. Chief Boone believes Bergstrom was attempting to load his lawnmower...
EDNA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
530
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy