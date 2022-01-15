ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Mean Girls' musical scheduled for the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been postponed due to COVID-19

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
APPLETON – The musical "Mean Girls," scheduled to come to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Jan. 18-23 , has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the company, the PAC announced Saturday.

The performances have been rescheduled for the week of Aug. 22.

Ticket holders will be contacted at the point of their purchase with more information as soon as it is available, according to the PAC's website . Any ticketholders looking for alternate options available at this time can contact the ticket office by email at tickets@foxcitiespac.com or by phone at 920-730-3760, PAC marketing manager Lynn Hardy said.

The show also rescheduled its engagement in Madison last week, now scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 4. It is still scheduled to play in Milwaukee Jan. 25-30.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

