England star Kyle Walker and his wife entangled in row with neighbours over ‘swearing and screaming’
ENGLAND ace Kyle Walker and wife Annie are embroiled in a spat with neighbours in their village over accusations of “swearing and screaming”.
Residents complained terrace-style language had regularly turned the air blue at the Manchester City defender’s mansion.
A source said: “The neighbours are so annoyed — it is a pleasant area and the language is often vulgar.”
Mum-of-three Annie, 29, was furious about the allegations while Kyle, 31, tried to act as peacemaker, without success.
The source added: “The neighbours are no longer speaking to them.
“They had a row with Annie because they could hear swearing and screaming coming from their garden.
“This is a nice part of the world, full of leading business executives, and they don’t expect to be subjected to such language.
“It wasn’t just a whisper, it was loud shouting and they’re sick of it. They can hear obscenities from inside their house and say she has a bad temper.”
Our source claimed of the swearing bouts in Prestbury, Cheshire: “It has happened a lot — and recently.
“They asked Annie to keep the noise down. She was furious.
“Kyle contacted them to try to keep the peace, but that didn’t work.”
The £3.5million, six-bed house backs onto Wayne Rooney’s former home and has an indoor pool and football pitch.
It is their third row with neighbours following a dispute over a 13ft ivy screen and a new entertainment suite.
The couple married in November — despite him cheating on her and fathering a love child.
Representatives for Walker refused to comment.
