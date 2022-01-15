England star Kyle Walker and his wife entangled in row with neighbours over ‘swearing and screaming’

ENGLAND ace Kyle Walker and wife Annie are embroiled in a spat with neighbours in their village over accusations of “swearing and screaming”.

Residents complained terrace-style language had regularly turned the air blue at the Manchester City defender’s mansion.

England ace Kyle Walker with his wife, Annie, whom he married last November

A source said: “The neighbours are so annoyed — it is a pleasant area and the language is often vulgar.”

Mum-of-three Annie, 29, was furious about the allegations while Kyle, 31, tried to act as peacemaker, without success.

The source added: “The neighbours are no longer speaking to them.

“They had a row with Annie because they could hear swearing and screaming coming from their garden.

“This is a nice part of the world, full of leading business executives, and they don’t expect to be subjected to such language.

“It wasn’t just a whisper, it was loud shouting and they’re sick of it. They can hear obscenities from inside their house and say she has a bad temper.”

Our source claimed of the swearing bouts in Prestbury, Cheshire: “It has happened a lot — and recently.

“They asked Annie to keep the noise down. She was furious.

“Kyle contacted them to try to keep the peace, but that didn’t work.”

The £3.5million, six-bed house backs onto Wayne Rooney’s former home and has an indoor pool and football pitch.

It is their third row with neighbours following a dispute over a 13ft ivy screen and a new entertainment suite.

The couple married in November — despite him cheating on her and fathering a love child.

Representatives for Walker refused to comment.