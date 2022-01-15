Rooms with a Purpose remodels 8-year-olds room
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB) — Volunteers for R ooms With A Purpose visited Millville Saturday to renovate the bedroom of an 8-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.
More than 15 volunteers decorated Jayla Duncan’s room with princesses. Volunteers said it takes $3,200-$3,400 to renovate a room. All money is through gifts and donations.Bay County NAACP holds panel to discuss voting rights
“To impact a child’s life in a positive way is such an amazing blessing. But when you take a child who has special needs like Jayla does – to be able to give them things that hope them and make their life easier, that’s just the icing on the cake,” Rooms with a Purpose Executive Director Sherry Melton said.
Melton said the group also added a monitor system to Duncan’s room. That system tracks her vitals as she sleeps at night.
“We were able to get them a monitor that they need that will monitor all of her vitals all night long so that Mom can actually sleep and not have to worry about whether her daughter’s having a seizure or what’s going on when she’s not in the room with her,” Melton said.
As the volunteers worked on the bedroom, the Duncan family enjoyed a day out at Dave and Buster’s, and a night in a hotel in Panama City Beach.
If you are interested in getting involved with Rooms with a Purpose or know a child that would benefit from a bedroom renovation, the non-profit is looking to help four more children this year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0