Rooms with a Purpose remodels 8-year-olds room

By Thomas Shults
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB) — Volunteers for R ooms With A Purpose visited Millville Saturday to renovate the bedroom of an 8-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

More than 15 volunteers decorated Jayla Duncan’s room with princesses. Volunteers said it takes $3,200-$3,400 to renovate a room. All money is through gifts and donations.

“To impact a child’s life in a positive way is such an amazing blessing. But when you take a child who has special needs like Jayla does – to be able to give them things that hope them and make their life easier, that’s just the icing on the cake,” Rooms with a Purpose Executive Director Sherry Melton said.

Melton said the group also added a monitor system to Duncan’s room. That system tracks her vitals as she sleeps at night.

“We were able to get them a monitor that they need that will monitor all of her vitals all night long so that Mom can actually sleep and not have to worry about whether her daughter’s having a seizure or what’s going on when she’s not in the room with her,” Melton said.

As the volunteers worked on the bedroom, the Duncan family enjoyed a day out at Dave and Buster’s, and a night in a hotel in Panama City Beach.

If you are interested in getting involved with Rooms with a Purpose or know a child that would benefit from a bedroom renovation, the non-profit is looking to help four more children this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

