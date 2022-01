-- Two people were found dead in a car floating in a pond in Piscataway on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Police were called to New Market Pond in the area of Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue around 5:35 a.m. and located the vehicle, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Both occupants were pulled from the car and brought to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in neighboring New Brunswick, where they were pronounced dead.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO