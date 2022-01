The New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to a crashing end with their 47-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made the first of what may end up being a multitude of playoff starts for the Patriots in this contest. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star did not have his best game, as he threw a pair of interceptions and failed to get much going over the first half.

