Donarski scores 23, No. 9 Iowa St tops Oklahoma St 74-60

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa...

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Iowa State
Oklahoma State
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fox40jackson.com

Liddell scores 19, No. 16 Ohio St tops Penn St 61-56

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State 61-56 Sunday. Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket. The Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4) trimmed multiple 10-point deficits in the second half and pulled...
Frankfort Times

Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. There's 11 players in the WNBA last season among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that begins Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. The first draft will be Sunday.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Texas Transfer News

The 2021 college football season wasn’t exactly a memorable one for first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. But 2022 might be a lot better on offense after the big transfer the Longhorns just got. On Sunday, Inside Texas reported that Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley is joining the Longhorns. The...
Frankfort Times

No. 2 Auburn gets showdown with No. 12 Kentucky

Auburn has steadily moved up the rankings this season, climbing from No. 22 in the preseason to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25. Coach Bruce Pearl believes the Tigers, with their quality wins and strength of schedule, should be even higher.
