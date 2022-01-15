Donarski scores 23, No. 9 Iowa St tops Oklahoma St 74-60

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State 61-56 Sunday. Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket. The Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4) trimmed multiple 10-point deficits in the second half and pulled...
Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. There's 11 players in the WNBA last season among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that begins Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. The first draft will be Sunday.
The 2021 college football season wasn’t exactly a memorable one for first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. But 2022 might be a lot better on offense after the big transfer the Longhorns just got. On Sunday, Inside Texas reported that Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley is joining the Longhorns. The...
Auburn has steadily moved up the rankings this season, climbing from No. 22 in the preseason to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25. Coach Bruce Pearl believes the Tigers, with their quality wins and strength of schedule, should be even higher.
Mark Packer discussed this week the decision by Xavier Thomas to return to Clemson during the Packer and Durham Show. Packer expects the Tigers to dominate on defense in 2022. "For (Clemson coach) Dabo (...)
