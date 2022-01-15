Omicron, what are the symptoms?

As the omicron variant makes its way through the country, it is getting harder to tell if you are sick with omicron, the common cold, or any other variant of COVID-19.

While they may cause some panic among Americans, there are signs you can look out for.

Experts have weighed in on their thoughts and experiences when it comes to symptoms of the Omicron variant.

Symptoms of Omicron

Those who have been infected with the variant tend to show symptoms more quickly, according to Dr. Robert Quigley of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company.

He said that for the majority of individuals who are vaccinated and boosted but have contracted this variant have “mild symptoms consistent with consistent with an upper respiratory tract infection.”

The top omicron symptoms to look out for are cough, fatigue, and congestion.

Quigley warns that for the unvaccinated symptoms might be more severe. You can read more about it here.

How this variant impacts the body

Similar to Quigley’s observations, Dr. Carole Freiberger, a physician at Saint Luke’s Critical Care, says she has seen people who are fully vaccinated experience the omicron variant have minor symptoms consistent with the common cold.

This strain is unlike the delta variant which was characterized by high fever and body aches.

The new variant will likely leave you with upper respiratory type symptoms.