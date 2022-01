Embiid finished with 32 points (12-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 109-98 victory over the Heat. Embiid came into the game under a minor injury cloud but put the 76ers on his back, carrying them to what was a statement victory. While the numbers were obviously impressive, Embiid's non-tangible contributions were arguably more important. He is putting together his best season in terms of both productivity and health, with fantasy managers simply enjoying the ride at this point.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO