ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Valieva wins European figure skating title ahead of Olympics

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Kamila Valieva underlined her status as the...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Coach of figure skating starlet Valieva in plea to fans

The Beijing Games contender's choreographer made an appeal after she became European figure skating champion. Winter Olympics hopeful Kamila Valieva survived a fall to take the European title in a clean sweep for Russian stars ? and her coach sent a message to followers of the national team after watching the 15-year-old storm to glory.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Olympics#Estonia#European#Ap#Russian
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins first-round match at Australian Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. Playing one of the first matches of the season-opening Grand Slam, the No. 14 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-6 (3), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Monday. Djere, ranked 51st in the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Women's hockey league to increase salary cap, add 2 teams

The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling each teams’ salary cap to $750,000 and adding two expansion franchises next season in a bid to capitalize on the wave of attention women’s hockey traditionally enjoys following the Winter Olympics. The PHF’s announcement on Tuesday of its board of...
HOCKEY
Frankfort Times

Andy Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Five years and five long sets later, five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray finally has won another match at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament. The former No. 1-ranked Murray, playing thanks to a wild-card invitation as he continues his career comeback from hip operations and...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Tired Chelsea draws at Brighton, title further out of reach

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Winning the Premier League title is looking more unlikely for Chelsea each passing week. After a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday, the European champions soon might have to start looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Australian Open Women’s Draw Offers Promise of Breakthrough Winner

Sportico is proud to partner with The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, a student-run organization dedicated to the quantitative analysis of sports strategy and management.  Unlike the men’s side, which has seen only three unique champions in the last decade at the Australian Open, the women’s tour has had eight different players raise trophies in Melbourne. Likewise, of the past 19 Slams, there have been 14 unique winners, compared to only five for the ATP. Every year since 2016 has seen unique champions at each of the four women’s Slams. The last time there was a distinct winner at each Slam event of the...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Column: Boost in Women's Open purse, are men's majors next?

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open is nearly doubling its prize money to $10 million, an announcement that was celebrated across golf and genders. The LPGA Tour this week starts its 73rd season of running a league all on its own, and no one begrudges the players finally getting paid big money for its biggest major, or the plan for them to play at storied courses.
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Real Betis routs Alavés to stay in 3rd place in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis strengthened its hold on third place in the Spanish league with a comfortable 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Alavés on Tuesday. The victory moved Manuel Pellegrini's team four points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid, which won't play until the weekend.
UEFA
Frankfort Times

Qatar World Cup ticket sales to open, lowest $70 globally

Fans can start registering for the lottery to buy Qatar World Cup tickets on Wednesday with prices for visitors starting at around $70, one-third cheaper than the tournament in Russia, The Associated Press has learned. The category three tickets on international sale will be 250 Qatari riyals ($69), two people...
LOTTERY
Frankfort Times

St. Pauli knocks defending champ Dortmund out of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Second-division leader St. Pauli knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game on Tuesday. An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal and resolute defending from the home team ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win.
UEFA
Frankfort Times

James Sands makes Glasgow Rangers debut in draw vs Aberdeen

American midfielder James Sands made his debut for Glasgow Rangers, playing the entire match during a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Tuesday night in the Scottish Premier League. The 21-year-old from Rye, New York, was loaned from Major League Soccer champion New York City to Rangers on Jan. 5, a deal that runs through the 2023-24 Scottish season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Morikawa back in Middle East to start Race to Dubai defense

It has been a half-year since Collin Morikawa won the British Open and he has gotten somewhat used to being introduced as “champion golfer of the year.”. This week is the first time the Californian has been referred to as the “reigning Race to Dubai champion” and he likes that, too.
GOLF
The Independent

Lisa Keightley admits England are ‘still rusty’ ahead of bid to regain the Ashes

England head coach Lisa Keightley admits the squad are still “a bit rusty” three days before the start of their Women’s Ashes series against Australia in Adelaide.The multi-format series was brought forward by a week and will start with three T20 matches at the Adelaide Oval commencing on January 20.England’s preparation time has been dented by the mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arriving in New Zealand ahead of their World Cup defence in March and Keightley admitted the earlier start to the Ashes has affected the squad.“We did have some intra-squad matches, some interesting ones actually. I wouldn’t say we’ve...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy