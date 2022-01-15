Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Being Hunted in Premier League Race for Top Four

Thomas Tuchel believes his Chelsea side are being hunted as teams in the race to the top four target the Blues.

This comes after Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City on Saturday morning.

Speaking after the clash, via football.london, Tuchel stated that other teams are hunting Chelsea this season.

This comes after Tuchel has previously labelled Chelsea as 'hunters' in regards to the Premier League title, chasing after Manchester City and Liverpool

Speaking last month, Tuchel said: “It is still a marathon and the marathon is not finished. We started this race as the hunters.

"Before the race is finished we will be the hunters if we can stay the whole race in the top flight and the group that is competing for the win. This is what we want, what we work for and what we dream for. This is what we are determined for. This is why we come to Cobham everyday and bring all our energy. This is what we want.

"There is still a long way to go. In between marathons the role does not shift. Man City and Liverpool showed us it is about consistency on the highest level and we have to prove we are capable of doing it.”

Since then, City have gone 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Therefore, Tuchel now believes that Chelsea are being hunted by other teams in the Premier League, as they look to catch the Blues in a top four race, annoyed in his response.

"Part of being a top team is you are hunted. We play in the Premier League. Do you have any news or things you already know?" he said.

