The craft cocktail boom has seen countless riffs on the classics, some great and some not so great. Quintessential libations, like the Manhattan or the Negroni, have seemed to offer the best vehicles for experimentation, partly due to their simplicity but also their familiarity with the drinking public. It’s one thing for a bartender to dream up a great drink, but he or she must get a patron to actually order it in the end. Modern cocktail magician Phil Ward, of Death & Co. fame, has taken artistic liberties with countless classics over the years, his Final Ward being a standout example.

