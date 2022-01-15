Thomas Tuchel Praises Quality of Kevin De Bruyne After Chelsea's Manchester City Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised the quality of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after his side's defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues lost 1-0 against the Cityzens, with De Bruyne scoring the only goal of the game in the battle between first and second in the league.

City's win means they are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Chelsea remaining in second after 22 games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel praised the quality of the Belgian international as he reacted to his side's fourth defeat of the season.

"The individual quality of Kevin De Bruyne made the difference. We struggled offensively to show the type of quality to really hurt them and score the first goal and bring some doubts into their game."

He also believed that Chelsea were unlucky with the result and didn't deserve to lose as he said: "We deserved a draw, defended very well. We did not allow chances. The goal was when we were not under pressure. We had chances. Performance wise, this is okay."

The Blues were able to withstand multiple waves of pressure from the hosts, particularly in the first half of the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, they failed to offer anything going forward to really test the City defence and De Bruyne's strike in the 70th minute was enough to seal the result for the reigning Premier League Champions.

Tuchel's side are second, but could be overtaken by Liverpool as they have two games in hand.

