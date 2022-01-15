STARDOM Results (1/15): Giulia, Utami Hayashishita, Syuri, And More In Action

A ton of shocking NXT personnel cuts came on Wednesday, January 5 with WWE telling Fightful "With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best." Unanimously, the talent and staff familiar with the PC, NXT, and NXT 2.0 have said this is directly to remove numerous Triple H hires, with the exception being Allison Danger. WWE officials we spoke with didn't deny this, and even said as much in their statement, in kinder terms.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO