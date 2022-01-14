ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Audio Legal Lookahead: Key deadline for Ghislaine Maxwell

By Alex Cohen
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTFEu_0dmrMrj000

(Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces a Wednesday deadline to submit a formal motion for new trial after her conviction on sex trafficking charges. This story and more in our preview of key cases over the upcoming week. Listen here.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be reached at alex.cohen@thomsonreuters.com. You can follow him on Twitter @alexlcohen.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

‘Substitute camera’ captures Ghislaine Maxwell trial drama

NEW YORK (AP) — As Ghislaine Maxwell strode into the courtroom for the first day of her sex-trafficking trial, no photographer was allowed to catch it. Courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams, however, was at the ready and before the hour was up, the curtain-raising scene was transmitted to news outlets around the world. Cameras are generally […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep the names of 8

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Kristy Caylor, Esperanza Spalding and Ghislaine Maxwell attend day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City.Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images. Ghislaine Maxwell has ended her fight to keep the names of eight “John Does’...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Twitter blocks Mexican billionaire, citing abusive behavior

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) said on Wednesday it has blocked the account of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego due to abusive behavior. The social media company did not detail why Salinas had been blocked, but said on its help center that an account "may not engage in harassing situations directed at one person or incite others to do so.
INTERNET
Reuters

E-retailer Bonobos beats lawsuit over 2020 data breach

(Reuters) - E-commerce menswear company Bonobos Inc on Wednesday won its bid to dismiss a lawsuit related to a 2020 data breach, as a Manhattan federal judge found a New York online shopper lacks standing to bring the claims. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman tossed the proposed class action against...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#British
newsitem.com

'Substitute camera' captures Ghislaine Maxwell trial drama

NEW YORK (AP) — As Ghislaine Maxwell strode into the courtroom for the first day of her sex-trafficking trial, no photographer was allowed to catch it. Courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams, however, was at the ready and before the hour was up, the curtain-raising scene was transmitted to news outlets around the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Reuters

281K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy