US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;10;-4;22;17;Sunny, but cold;ESE;4;52%;77%;2. Albuquerque, NM;46;27;54;25;Brilliant sunshine;N;5;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;34;23;27;14;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;2;70%;8%;0. Asheville, NC;40;22;27;24;Snow and sleet;WNW;18;92%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;48;33;34;29;A wintry mix;W;16;92%;96%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;26;21;38;37;Snow...

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
