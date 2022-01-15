ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rival Fans To Manchester United Throwing Lead Against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

By Damon Carr
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United throw a 2-0 lead away agaisnt Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and rival fans are loving it. LFCTR take a look at the reactions of rival fans, as former Liverpool player...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Furious Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson boots water bottles into the crowd after being substituted against Man United... before apologising after Steven Gerrard questioned him in the dressing room

Morgan Sanson couldn't contain his rage when No 8 number flashed up on the electronic board at Villa Park, hoofing some drinks towards his own supporters. The Frenchman's carelessness ceded possession to Fred and set United away for Bruno Fernandes' second on 67 minutes, before Steven Gerrard replaced him with Philippe Coutinho moments later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Luis Suarez Waiting For Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa After Turning Down Three Brazilian Clubs

The Uruguayan made a huge move from Barcelona to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, which was justified that season, as he led them to a league title. As the former Liverpool forward is getting towards the end of his career, he may just have one move left to end his career on. Luis Suarez has always liked a challenge so it wouldn't be surprising if it was a big move rather than a retirement move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United awarded most penalties in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues – study

Manchester United’s reputation for winning penalties remains intact with a new study showing they benefit more often than any team in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues.Across the current season and the previous three, the Red Devils have been given a penalty every 299 minutes – pipping Paris St Germain to top spot in England, France Spain, Germany and Italy and 10th in the 31 European leagues surveyed overall by the CIES Football Observatory.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Old Trafford club compare to their Premier League rivals and the rest of the continent.It’s a fair KloppLiverpool manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration

Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory “escape at the end” against Aston VillaHaving edged past Steven Gerrard’s side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Fernandes to open the scoring and, just as Villa had upped the ante, the stand-in skipper extended United’s lead in the second half.But at the end of a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo – absent through injury on Saturday – questioned the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain form despite big lead over Premier League rivals

Kevin De Bruyne insists there can be no easing up now after firing Manchester City closer to another Premier League crown with a superb winner against Chelsea.The Belgian playmaker produced a moment of magic 20 minutes from time to settle a tight battle between the title rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.It was a potentially decisive blow in the race, lifting the champions 13 points clear of the Londoners at the top of the table.Regardless of whether Liverpool can cut into the lead – the Merseysiders have played fewer games and still have to visit City – it would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over. Former Everton forward Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Rescheduled Brighton date is very hard to understand

Thomas Tuchel has admitted struggling to fathom the rescheduling of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to BrightonThe Blues travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, with the clash shifted from February 8 – when Chelsea will be at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.But now boss Tuchel has been left wondering why the rearranged Brighton match could not have been staged a day later on Wednesday, January 19.Chelsea lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, with Brighton drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Friday night.The Blues host Tottenham on Sunday and Brighton travel to Leicester, leaving Tuchel nonplussed as...
PREMIER LEAGUE

