Injured Marco Asensio ruled out of Supercopa final

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO