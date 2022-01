As the February 10th NBA trade deadline creeps closer and closer, no name has been thrown around more than Jerami Grant. The Detroit Pistons forward is arguably the most coveted player available, with a long list of contenders and playoff hopefuls reportedly in the mix for the two-way veteran. Considering a clear lack of depth at the position and an unexpected surge up the NBA ranks, the Bulls were long speculated to be a team that could arise in the Grant sweepstakes. And that is exactly what has happened.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO