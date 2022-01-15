West Virginia Rocked by Jayhawks

Lawrence, KS - The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1) put on an offensive clinic and cruised past the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) 85-59 Saturday afternoon.

Scoring was at a minimum to start the game, with Kansas taking the early 6-2 lead in the first three minutes of action before Isaiah Cottrell popped the Mountaineers' first field goal with a three to cut the deficit to one.

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil buried a three after going down six, but the Big 12 Conference's leading scorer Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji answered with a three to put the Jayhawks back up six.

However, the Mountaineers battled back and constructed a 14-0 run, producing half of the points from the free throw line, hitting 7-7, and taking a 22-14 lead.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman battled to get a shot off in the first half, coming up empty and going 0-8 from the field and it opened the door for a 19-5 run, regaining the lead and taking a two-point advantage into the break 33-31.

Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) and West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) fight for a loose ball during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas got off to a quick start to begin the second half, feeding the ball to big man David McCormick until West Virginia switched to a 1-3-1 zone that was eaten up by good ball movement by the Jayhawks to build a double-digit lead. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers could not get into a rhythm on offense, posting their first points on a Gabe Osabuohine putback a the 15:19 mark to end a 9-0 run.

The Jayhawks continued to score with ease as forward Jalen Wilson led the way with 23 points, Big 12 Player of the Year frontrunner Ochai Agbaji finished with 20 and David McCormick ended the afternoon with 19 points and 15 rebounds as Kansas coasted to an 85-59 victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly