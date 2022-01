The ambassador group of the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance gave back at the end of December by hosting the Angel Tree Project. Various gifts were provided to women at the House of Hope and Gracie’s Place, in addition to clothing and toys for their children. These donations supported mother and child to ensure they received a meaningful gift this holiday season. The project was coordinated by the CVBA Ambassadors Group as well as SCCAP/Franklin Together Reentry Coalition; this charitable project really helped to fill a void in our community.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO