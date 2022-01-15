US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;10;-4;22;17;Sunny, but cold;ESE;4;52%;77%;2. Albuquerque, NM;46;27;54;25;Brilliant sunshine;N;5;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;34;23;27;14;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;2;70%;8%;0. Asheville, NC;40;22;27;24;Snow and sleet;WNW;18;92%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;48;33;34;29;A wintry mix;W;16;92%;96%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;26;21;38;37;Snow...www.manisteenews.com
