Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;10;-4;22;17;Sunny, but cold;ESE;4;52%;77%;2. Albuquerque, NM;46;27;54;25;Brilliant sunshine;N;5;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;34;23;27;14;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;2;70%;8%;0. Asheville, NC;40;22;27;24;Snow and sleet;WNW;18;92%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;48;33;34;29;A wintry mix;W;16;92%;96%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;26;21;38;37;Snow...

www.manisteenews.com

manisteenews.com

Step onto a houseboat Airbnb in Michigan

On your next trip to southwest Michigan, maybe a stay on a houseboat is what you need to appreciate the coastal area of Kalamazoo Lake. Located near Saugatuck, the Floathaus offers scenic waterfront views in all directions and an unique experience that isn’t found much throughout the Midwest. For the duration of its existence, the houseboat has been in residence in the Tower Marina on the Douglas side.
DOUGLAS, MI
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

