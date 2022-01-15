3 people intentionally hit by car in Adams County, police say

BERKLEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Adams County sheriff’s deputies said three people were intentionally struck by a vehicle in a suspected domestic dispute.

“It’s a pretty bad little area. It’s seriously bad,” Taylor Kraft, a resident of the motel said.

Chris Parks, a resident of the hotel and friend of one of the victims said he watched the entire scene unfold just feet from his doorstep. He said he even tackled the suspect who tried to flee and held him until police arrived.

Police arrested 36-year-old Manuel Joshua Handboy. He faces charges, including criminal Attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), vehicular assault, DUI, felony menacing and domestic violence.

(credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

ACSO stated they aren’t sure exactly what led up to the incident, but the suspect and one of the victims had been involved in a romantic relationship previously, so it may have been related to a breakup or dispute of some sort.

“So the car, it flipped and at the same time, it hit people. There was one person lying on the ground. I think the car ran that person down,” a witness who wanted to keep his name anonymous said.

All three people were taken to a hospital. Two of the victims are being treated for non-critical injuries, and the third victim is in critical but stable condition.

“They took the woman, we have no idea what happened to her,” the witness said.

