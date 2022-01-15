ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Police: One hostage released unharmed from Texas synagogue

By Sean Noone
UPMATTERS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEYVILLE, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from a Texas synagogue where a man had been holding four people. The Colleyville Police Department said the man was released shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. He was expected to be reunited with his family soon and did...

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION
The Independent

‘The FBI got it wrong’: Jewish leaders criticise law enforcement statement on synagogue siege

Jewish leaders have condemned the FBI for claiming the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were not “specifically focused” on their community. Suspect Malik Faisal Akram was killed during a rescue operation to save a rabbi and three worshippers who were held at gunpoint at the Congregation Beth Israel for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.Akram, a British national, reportedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in the US in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison for trying to kill an American army captain in Afghanistan.At a news conference after the hostages were released, FBI Special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rhome, TX
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
CBS DFW

FBI Dallas Identifies Colleyville Synagogue Hostage Taker As Malik Faisal Akram

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The FBI Dallas Field Office confirmed the identity of the man who took four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue for 10 hours before a SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff Saturday. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno identified the 44-year-old British national as Malik Faisal Akram of Blackburn, United Kingdom. Akram was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Congregation Beth Israel. In a statement, the FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but it didn’t provide a possible...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
News 8 WROC

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, T.X. (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hours-long standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Synagogue#Fbi#Newsnation#The Associated Press#Rabbi#Pakistani#Al Qaeda
AFP

Rabbi credits security training for life-saving acts at US synagogue

When a Texas rabbi flung a chair at his armed kidnapper, allowing himself and two others to escape, it was not only fast thinking -- it was the result of an aggressive campaign in the United States to train synagogues and other Jewish institutions to protect themselves. Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, credited training by Secure Communities Network (SCN) with helping him escape the British man who invaded the synagogue on Saturday and held three men hostage for 10 hours before being killed by security forces. "It was terrifying," he told CBS. "When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me, that they were ready to go" out a nearby exit, he said.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven found dead in Minnesota home

The bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home in Minnesota’s Moorhead city on Saturday, according to the police.The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported CBS Local.Authorities were called by family members who had found the bodies of the victims a little before 8pm on Saturday during a welfare check, reported the Associated Press.Moorhead’s fire department had responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at 12.56am on Sunday, hours after the bodies were discovered, reported local news outlet Inforum,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy